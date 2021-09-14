Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $57,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after buying an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average is $349.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

