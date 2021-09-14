Citigroup Inc. Sells 52,304 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,304 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Progressive worth $65,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

