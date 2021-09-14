Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $53,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.88 and a 12-month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

