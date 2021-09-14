Citigroup Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$48.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PD. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.62.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD stock traded down C$1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.29. The company had a trading volume of 86,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.23. The company has a market cap of C$575.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.