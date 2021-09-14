City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of City worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of City by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of City by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,242,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of City by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

