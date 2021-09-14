Civic (CVC) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Civic has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $335.07 million and $110.43 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00062930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00143749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00814263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043599 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

