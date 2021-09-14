Civilization Price Down 18% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Civilization has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $25.02 million and approximately $295,589.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00812847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

