Clash Token (SCT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Clash Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Clash Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clash Token has a total market capitalization of $336,339.19 and approximately $6,306.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clash Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clash Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

