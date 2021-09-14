ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 858,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CACG traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

