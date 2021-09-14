Clever DeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $742.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $147,514.58 and approximately $742.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00079710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00171015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.38 or 1.00059138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07174776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00889847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 1,036,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,155 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

