CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as low as C$1.70. CloudMD Software & Services shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 235,748 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The company has a market cap of C$395.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.