Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 120,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,216,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

