CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) Short Interest Up 749.5% in August

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 749.5% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLT. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $15,480,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $10,320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $8,839,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $7,645,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $7,217,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Life Sciences III stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,937. CM Life Sciences III has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

