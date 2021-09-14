CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given New GBX 410 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 278.78 ($3.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £812.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.24.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.