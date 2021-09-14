CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

