CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of CNA Financial worth $64,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1,217.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 168,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 324.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 155,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 103,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,180. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

