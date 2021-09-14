Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 92,842 shares.The stock last traded at $57.17 and had previously closed at $56.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

