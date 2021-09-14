Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.37. 116,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 68,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

