Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

CGNX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. 13,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $10,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

