Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $52,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $51,241,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

