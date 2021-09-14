Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $43,794,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

