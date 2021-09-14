CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Reaches $701,338.74

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $701,338.74 and $5,172.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00145161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.80 or 0.00817948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

