Coldstack (CLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,835.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00006180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $185,835.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00078213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00122020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00179165 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.85 or 1.00265927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.78 or 0.07219751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00869677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.