Coldstack Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $145,789.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00006032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00121484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00172079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,973.41 or 1.00002142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.41 or 0.07226956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00915658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

