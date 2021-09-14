Collateral Pay Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,641.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.12 or 0.99780217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.00 or 0.07176485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00882017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

