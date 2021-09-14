Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $485.45. 75,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,531. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $485.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.32 and its 200 day moving average is $371.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.