ColossusXT (COLX) Price Up 80.5% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 37.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $340.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018656 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007716 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,157,333,437 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.