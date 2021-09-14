Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.46. 2,309,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

