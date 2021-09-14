Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.60 and last traded at $83.74. Approximately 5,463,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,091,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

