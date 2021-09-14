Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. 189,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.98, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

