Comparing Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Associated Banc pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Associated Banc and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 6 0 0 2.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Associated Banc currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and RBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.24 $306.77 million $1.86 11.24 RBB Bancorp $153.16 million 3.09 $32.93 million $1.68 14.55

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 25.85% 7.84% 0.86% RBB Bancorp 28.48% 10.55% 1.28%

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.