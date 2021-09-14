Comparing FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FG New America Acquisition and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 36.20%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Qudian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.73 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43%

Summary

Qudian beats FG New America Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

