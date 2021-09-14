Comparing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million 15.49 -$412.08 million ($16.69) -4.93 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 2 0 2.20 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $92.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -228.43% -14.98% -9.83% Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

