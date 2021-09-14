Comparing Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) & Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 12.30% 10.03% 6.23% Unity Software -52.08% -17.16% -13.10%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Unity Software 1 2 11 0 2.71

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $525.84, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Unity Software has a consensus price target of $129.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Given Tyler Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Unity Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Unity Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.12 billion 17.14 $194.82 million $4.24 110.49 Unity Software $772.45 million 48.58 -$282.31 million ($1.16) -114.51

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Unity Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.