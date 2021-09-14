COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

