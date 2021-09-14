CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.00 ($96.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €2.60 ($3.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €79.70 ($93.76). 49,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 60.52. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

