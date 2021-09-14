Conceal Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $16,327.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,621,262 coins and its circulating supply is 11,285,521 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

