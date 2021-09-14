Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

