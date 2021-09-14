Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.91.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. 566,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,582. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

