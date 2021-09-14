CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of CONMED worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 51.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

