Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.