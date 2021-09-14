Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,348 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

