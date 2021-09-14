Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,354 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

