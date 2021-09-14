Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

