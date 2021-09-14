Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.60 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.49 and a 200 day moving average of $246.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

