Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 50,459 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.14% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

