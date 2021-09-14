Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

