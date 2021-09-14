Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 325.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 198.2% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 114,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

