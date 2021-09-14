Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

