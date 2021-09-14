Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $372.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

